Mimecast Ltd (MIME) Stake Boosted by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,106 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,278,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,695,000 after purchasing an additional 161,449 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,205,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Mimecast by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 78,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Neil Murray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $869,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,431,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,548,992.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Andrew James Campbell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,390,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,906 shares of company stock worth $4,035,905. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MIME. BidaskClub lowered Mimecast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Wedbush began coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. TheStreet raised Mimecast from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.58.

MIME opened at $30.18 on Monday. Mimecast Ltd has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $46.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.77 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mimecast Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

