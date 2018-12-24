MINDBODY (MB) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MINDBODY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on MINDBODY and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of MINDBODY in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered MINDBODY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MINDBODY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Shares of MINDBODY stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.40 and a beta of 0.31. MINDBODY has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.99 million. MINDBODY had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. MINDBODY’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MINDBODY will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 17,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $720,026.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 144,100 shares of MINDBODY stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $4,828,791.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,883 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MB. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in MINDBODY by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,701,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,174,000 after purchasing an additional 47,251 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in MINDBODY by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,524,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,986,000 after purchasing an additional 61,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MINDBODY by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,174,000 after purchasing an additional 47,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MINDBODY by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,700,000 after acquiring an additional 264,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of MINDBODY by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter.

About MINDBODY

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

