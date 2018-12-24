MINDBODY (MB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “MINDBODY, Inc. develops cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to manage class and appointment schedules, staff members, client information, online bookings, inventory, payroll and retail sales for yoga, Pilates, barre, indoor cycling, personal training, martial arts and dance exercise, as well as spas, salons, music instruction studios, dance studios, childrens activity center and integrative health centers. MINDBODY, Inc. is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California. “

MB has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MINDBODY from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut MINDBODY from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on MINDBODY and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut MINDBODY from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of MINDBODY in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MINDBODY currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MB opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. MINDBODY has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $45.50.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.99 million. MINDBODY had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MINDBODY will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 144,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $4,828,791.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 17,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $720,026.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,765 shares of company stock worth $4,406,883 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in MINDBODY during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MINDBODY during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in MINDBODY during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MINDBODY during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in MINDBODY by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period.

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

