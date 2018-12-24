Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,634 Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,059,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,030,000 after buying an additional 44,316 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,905,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,077,000 after buying an additional 555,253 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,862,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,684,000 after buying an additional 257,729 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,559,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,922,000 after buying an additional 46,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,083,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,523,000 after buying an additional 291,197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $73.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 12 month low of $60.30 and a 12 month high of $89.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.75.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Jay M. Grossman sold 3,125 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $252,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 7,262 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $602,019.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.10.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

