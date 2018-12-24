Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 57,957 AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 57,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of AK Steel during the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 790,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 16,667 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 12.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,266,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after buying an additional 244,247 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 9.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,481,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,024,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,407,000 after buying an additional 2,453,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on AK Steel in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AK Steel to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Clarkson Capital upgraded AK Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America upgraded AK Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AK Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.09.

AKS opened at $2.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $732.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. AK Steel Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $6.80.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. AK Steel had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 45.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roger K. Newport acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,729.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

AK Steel Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels, and tubular products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

