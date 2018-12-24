Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5,517.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,396,000 after buying an additional 88,280 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 126,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,283,000 after buying an additional 68,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HII. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $246.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.38.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $69,874.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HII stock opened at $179.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $179.44 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 43.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.34%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

