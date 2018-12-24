Mistras Group Inc (MG) Director Buys $362,500.00 in Stock

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MG opened at $14.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.09. Mistras Group Inc has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $430.72 million, a PE ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Mistras Group had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $182.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mistras Group Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the third quarter worth about $158,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MG. ValuEngine cut Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Mistras Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mistras Group in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services; and designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and services acoustic emission (AE) sensors, instruments, and turn-key systems used for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures.

