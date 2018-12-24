Mistras Group Inc (MG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mistras Group in a research note on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Mistras Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,184. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,157.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MG. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Mistras Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Mistras Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mistras Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MG traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $410.45 million, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26. Mistras Group has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $23.83.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $182.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.50 million. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 1.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mistras Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services; and designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and services acoustic emission (AE) sensors, instruments, and turn-key systems used for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.