Mobile Streams (MOS) Trading 7.3% Higher

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS) shares traded up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.59 ($0.01). 350,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 693,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

Mobile Streams Company Profile (LON:MOS)

Mobile Streams Plc engages in the sale of content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company licenses and distributes a range of mobile phone content, including games, apps, eBooks, music, pictures, and videos through mobile operators, as well as through the Internet.

