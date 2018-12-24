Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO) and Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ: MOGO) is one of 37 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Mogo Finance Technology to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.5% of Mogo Finance Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mogo Finance Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo Finance Technology -39.52% -1,609.72% -15.25% Mogo Finance Technology Competitors 12.69% -51.35% -1.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mogo Finance Technology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mogo Finance Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mogo Finance Technology Competitors 230 867 1094 54 2.43

Mogo Finance Technology presently has a consensus price target of $7.08, suggesting a potential upside of 207.97%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 60.77%. Given Mogo Finance Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Mogo Finance Technology is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mogo Finance Technology and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo Finance Technology $37.54 million -$15.21 million -3.38 Mogo Finance Technology Competitors $5.92 billion $668.80 million 13.60

Mogo Finance Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mogo Finance Technology. Mogo Finance Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Mogo Finance Technology competitors beat Mogo Finance Technology on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc. operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers its products to help consumers enhance their financial health. It offers digital access to free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoCard, a Mogo Platinum Prepaid Visa card; MogoMoney personal loans; MogoProtect to identity fraud protection; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage brokerage solution. Mogo Finance Technology Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

