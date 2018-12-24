Moneta (MONETA) Market Cap Hits $0.00

Moneta (CURRENCY:MONETA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, Moneta has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Moneta has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Moneta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moneta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00836409 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00020100 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00001195 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00015643 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Moneta Coin Profile

Moneta is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2015. Moneta’s official Twitter account is @moneta_io. The official website for Moneta is moneta.io.

Moneta Coin Trading

Moneta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moneta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moneta using one of the exchanges listed above.

