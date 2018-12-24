Monster Beverage (MNST) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Monster Beverage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.38.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $47.61 and a 52 week high of $70.21.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.73 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 25.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 14,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $787,735.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,283.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold C. Taber, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $490,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,332.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 287.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $123,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $129,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.