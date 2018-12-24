Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Extended Stay America (STAY) a $21.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 target price on Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STAY has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.31.

STAY stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. Extended Stay America has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $22.58.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $351.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.17 million. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the third quarter worth $450,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 22.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 124,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 22,810 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 7.4% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 76,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 155.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 19,510 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 54.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 826,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after buying an additional 293,222 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

