Morgan Stanley Analysts Give General Mills (GIS) a $41.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on General Mills (NYSE:GIS) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GIS. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on General Mills and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 target price on General Mills and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.94.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. General Mills has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $60.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 108.2% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Selective Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 16.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.