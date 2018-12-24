Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) a $140.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.35.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $128.09 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $118.62 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, insider Joaquin Duato sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.36, for a total transaction of $5,774,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,290,737.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 3,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $536,650.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,455.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 514,187 shares of company stock worth $74,951,528. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 88,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 98,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

