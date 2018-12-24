Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Century Aluminum (CENX)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Century Aluminum from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie set a $13.00 price target on Century Aluminum and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Century Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.19. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $24.77.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.09 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.80%. Analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jarl Berntzen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 9.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,359,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,918,000 after purchasing an additional 622,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,056,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,464,000 after purchasing an additional 143,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,030,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,221,000 after purchasing an additional 97,105 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,030,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,221,000 after purchasing an additional 97,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 0.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,862,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,238,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

