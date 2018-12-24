Morgan Stanley Buys 427,074 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,768,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $257,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,282,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,392,000 after acquiring an additional 150,268 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,032,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,962 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,143,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,400,000 after purchasing an additional 701,827 shares during the period. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,543,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,801,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,387,000 after purchasing an additional 62,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Estee Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Estee Lauder Companies to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.48.

NYSE EL opened at $125.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.93 and a fifty-two week high of $158.80. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.14%.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 13,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,027,127.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 13,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $2,098,797.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,795.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,207 shares of company stock valued at $37,717,077 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

