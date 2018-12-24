Morgan Stanley Sells 145,961 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,191,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,961 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $305,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,013,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,180,000 after purchasing an additional 657,282 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 885,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,199,000 after purchasing an additional 362,541 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $23,083,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $15,877,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.6% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 350,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,876,000 after buying an additional 84,305 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $111.52 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $143.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.8165 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

