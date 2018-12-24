Msci Inc (MSCI) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 516,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,487 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $91,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Msci during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Msci by 113.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Msci during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Msci during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Msci by 83.8% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Msci and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Msci from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Msci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.71.

MSCI stock opened at $137.29 on Monday. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $124.08 and a 52 week high of $184.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.91 million. Msci had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 121.45%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

