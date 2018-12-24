NASB Financial (NASB) versus Columbia Financial (CLBK) Financial Survey

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) and Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NASB Financial and Columbia Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Columbia Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Columbia Financial has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.54%. Given Columbia Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than NASB Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NASB Financial and Columbia Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NASB Financial N/A N/A $29.13 million N/A N/A Columbia Financial $53.84 million 31.88 $3.67 million N/A N/A

NASB Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Columbia Financial.

Profitability

This table compares NASB Financial and Columbia Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A Columbia Financial 4.94% 6.19% 0.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of NASB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Columbia Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Columbia Financial does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Columbia Financial beats NASB Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as the unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, which include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, brokered accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multifamily, construction, development, and commercial real estate properties; construction and land development loans; residential and business property loans; non-mortgage commercial and installment loans; and lease financing. As of February 05, 2015, the company operated six offices in greater Kansas City, Missouri; and others in Harrisonville, St. Joseph, and Excelsior Springs, Missouri, as well as loan origination offices in Kansas City, Missouri. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Grandview, Missouri.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including commercial real estate and multifamily loans, one- to four-family residential loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; and insurance and investment advisory services. It operates 47 full-service banking offices in 10 of New Jersey's 21 counties. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

