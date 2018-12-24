National American University Holdngs (NAUH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of National American University Holdngs (NASDAQ:NAUH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Shares of National American University Holdngs stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. National American University Holdngs has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.87.

Get National American University Holdngs alerts:

National American University Holdngs (NASDAQ:NAUH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. National American University Holdngs had a negative return on equity of 74.20% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $16.04 million for the quarter.

National American University Holdngs Company Profile

National American University Holdings, Inc owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for National American University Holdngs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National American University Holdngs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.