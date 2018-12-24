National Bank Financial Downgrades ATS Automation Tooling Systems (ATA) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial cut shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has C$20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$23.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ATA opened at C$13.85 on Thursday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$13.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$283.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$312.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 1.09000005644785 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Martino acquired 16,700 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$289,578.00. Also, Director Joanne Shari Ferstman acquired 2,000 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.92 per share, with a total value of C$35,840.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 35,800 shares of company stock valued at $615,302.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

