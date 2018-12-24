National Grid plc (NGG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NGG traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.83. 142,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.22. National Grid has a 12-month low of $46.36 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.0616 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 3.6% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 70.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter worth about $161,000. HPM Partners LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 10.8% in the third quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 2.7% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.