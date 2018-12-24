Natus Medical Inc (BABY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Natus Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Natus Medical news, Director Ken Ludlum sold 30,000 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $930,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,146.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 14,750 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $494,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,427.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Natus Medical by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,208 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $789,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABY stock opened at $32.03 on Monday. Natus Medical has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Natus Medical’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care, neurology, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

