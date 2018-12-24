NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NCSM) Receives $15.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCSM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of NCS Multistage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of NCS Multistage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price objective on shares of NCS Multistage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

NCS Multistage stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. NCS Multistage has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $233.15 million, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.94.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). NCS Multistage had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $62.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NCS Multistage will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NCS Multistage news, CEO Robert Nipper bought 62,955 shares of NCS Multistage stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $475,310.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Marty Stromquist sold 67,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $520,386.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 151,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,923 and have sold 97,059 shares valued at $745,451. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCSM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,311,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,642,000 after buying an additional 661,076 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,939,000. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 715,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after buying an additional 168,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 930,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,360,000 after buying an additional 156,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 930,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,360,000 after buying an additional 156,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.