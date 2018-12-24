NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Receives $80.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTAP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $666,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,244 shares in the company, valued at $682,865.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $175,613.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,504. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in NetApp by 589.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter valued at $182,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. NetApp has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $88.08.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The data storage provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 51.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

