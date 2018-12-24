NetGear, Inc. (NTGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $438.43 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will post sales of $438.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetGear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $442.83 million and the lowest is $434.02 million. NetGear reported sales of $397.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NetGear will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NetGear.

Get NetGear alerts:

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.25. NetGear had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $400.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.94 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetGear in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of NetGear in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $80.00 price objective on shares of NetGear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Shares of NTGR traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.51. 2,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,244. NetGear has a one year low of $47.23 and a one year high of $78.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 2.08.

In other NetGear news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $175,567.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,502.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Patrick Cs Lo sold 13,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $857,298.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 207,279 shares in the company, valued at $12,693,765.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,420 shares of company stock worth $3,199,703. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NetGear in the second quarter worth $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in NetGear in the third quarter worth $212,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in NetGear in the second quarter worth $267,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NetGear in the second quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in NetGear in the second quarter worth $307,000. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Arlo, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as remote video security systems, broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, and WiFi network adapters.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetGear (NTGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.