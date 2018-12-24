Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,490,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,605 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $83,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,331,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $939,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,157,000 after acquiring an additional 213,509 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT opened at $32.03 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 50.60%. The company had revenue of $105.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 107.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, Director Leonard W. Cotton purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.87 per share, with a total value of $101,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,036.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Douglas N. Armer sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $28,153.58. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 79,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,271.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,211 shares of company stock worth $251,423. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

