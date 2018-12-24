Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $86.77 Million Stake in UBS Group AG (UBS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,473,063 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 132,763 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $86,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 45.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $20.89.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.

