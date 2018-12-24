New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 700 Shares of WEX Inc (WEX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of WEX by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEX alerts:

In related news, insider David G. Cooper sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $88,106.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,584.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEX stock opened at $134.42 on Monday. WEX Inc has a 12 month low of $131.85 and a 12 month high of $203.49. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. WEX had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $205.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. WEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.64.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 700 Shares of WEX Inc (WEX)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/new-mexico-educational-retirement-board-acquires-700-shares-of-wex-inc-wex.html.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.