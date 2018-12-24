New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 252.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $83.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.78 and a 52 week high of $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,210 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.75 per share, with a total value of $100,127.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,433.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.96.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

