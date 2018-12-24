New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP opened at $100.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.12 and a 1-year high of $183.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $204.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.38.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

