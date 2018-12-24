NIC (EGOV) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of NIC from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Loop Capital set a $13.00 price objective on shares of NIC and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of NIC in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NIC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

NASDAQ EGOV opened at $12.00 on Friday. NIC has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $798.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. NIC had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $87.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIC will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NIC by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NIC by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,681,000 after buying an additional 396,537 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIC by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in NIC by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 171,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NIC during the third quarter worth approximately $894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

