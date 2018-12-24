Nike (NKE) PT Set at $75.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 target price on Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Nike from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Macquarie set a $87.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Nike has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.81.

NKE opened at $72.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Nike has a twelve month low of $60.13 and a twelve month high of $86.04. The company has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nike will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 7.6% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Nike by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 104,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 30.3% during the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Nike by 49.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 531,637 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,361,000 after acquiring an additional 175,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Nike by 6.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,719,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $315,098,000 after acquiring an additional 237,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

