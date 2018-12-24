NIO (NIO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “NIO Inc. is a premium electric vehicle market. The company designs, jointly manufactures and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles. It offers electric cars under EP9, EVE and ES8 brand names. The company operates primarily in San Jose, California; Munich, Germany and London, United Kingdom. NIO Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NIO. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on NIO in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NIO in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on NIO in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on NIO in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.47.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $6.07 on Thursday. NIO has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $213.97 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that NIO will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth about $105,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after sales management activities.

