NiSource Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share (NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for NiSource in a research note issued on Thursday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.64.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.10 million. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NiSource from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on NiSource from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

NI stock opened at $26.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.14. NiSource has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 114.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in NiSource in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 70.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $62,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,360.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

