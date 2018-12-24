NKN (NKN) Reaches One Day Volume of $386,594.00

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One NKN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bitrue, Bilaxy and Gate.io. NKN has a total market cap of $7.18 million and $386,594.00 worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NKN has traded 138.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00010201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.40 or 0.02589154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024402 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00151493 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00203631 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00012982 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000123 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00041882 BTC.

About NKN

NKN (CRYPTO:NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,335,765 tokens. NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. NKN’s official website is nkn.org. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NKN Token Trading

NKN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BCEX, Bitrue, LATOKEN, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NKN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

