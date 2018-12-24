Nordea Investment Management AB Has $18.75 Million Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,667 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,374 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $18,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $973,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2,623.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 743,924 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $82,695,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 8.2% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 115,502 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $12,839,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 129.8% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 8,483 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $875,106.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 7,766 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $852,551.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,219.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,249 shares of company stock worth $3,135,655. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTXS opened at $100.76 on Monday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.70 and a 1-year high of $116.82. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 91.46%. The firm had revenue of $732.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

Citrix Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cloud computing company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/nordea-investment-management-ab-has-18-75-million-position-in-citrix-systems-inc-ctxs.html.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.