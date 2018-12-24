Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases Shares of 365,066 Realty Income Corp (O)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 365,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $20,768,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Realty Income by 9.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 9,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 4.0% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 5.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $63.79 on Monday. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $66.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $338.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.60 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 26.19%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 86.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup set a $56.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Realty Income from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.54.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/nordea-investment-management-ab-purchases-shares-of-365066-realty-income-corp-o.html.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,600 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.