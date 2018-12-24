Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Position in A. O. Smith Corp (AOS)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,801 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $19,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,115,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 136.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,479,000 after acquiring an additional 51,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

AOS stock opened at $41.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $68.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $413,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,967 shares in the company, valued at $9,242,472.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

