North Arrow Minerals (NAR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.08

North Arrow Minerals Inc (CVE:NAR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 8000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

North Arrow Minerals (CVE:NAR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that North Arrow Minerals Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

North Arrow Minerals Company Profile (CVE:NAR)

North Arrow Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Naujaat, Mel, and Luxx projects located in Nunavut; the Pikoo project located in east central Saskatchewan; and the Loki and Lac de Gras projects located in Lac de Gras, Northwest Territories.

