Northcoast Research Weighs in on Stericycle Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (SRCL)

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Stericycle in a report released on Thursday, December 20th. Northcoast Research analyst D. Keiser now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.42 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.40. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SRCL. Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut Stericycle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Barrington Research set a $72.00 price objective on Stericycle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stericycle from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.88.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $36.80 on Monday. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $36.34 and a twelve month high of $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Stericycle had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Stericycle by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 20,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in Stericycle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 134,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 114,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

