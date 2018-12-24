Novartis (NVS) Lowered to Sell at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVS. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Bank of America upgraded Novartis from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $74.71 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Citigroup upgraded Novartis from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Novartis from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Novartis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.94.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $83.35 on Thursday. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $72.30 and a fifty-two week high of $94.19. The stock has a market cap of $194.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 347.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 26,619 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 219,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 163,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after acquiring an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter. 11.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

