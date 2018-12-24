NowAuto Group (CAFI) & Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Financial Survey

NowAuto Group (OTCMKTS:CAFI) and Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get NowAuto Group alerts:

This table compares NowAuto Group and Consumer Portfolio Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NowAuto Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Consumer Portfolio Services $434.38 million 0.16 $3.76 million $0.80 3.96

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than NowAuto Group.

Risk & Volatility

NowAuto Group has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consumer Portfolio Services has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NowAuto Group and Consumer Portfolio Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NowAuto Group N/A N/A N/A Consumer Portfolio Services -0.11% 7.76% 0.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.9% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of NowAuto Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.2% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NowAuto Group and Consumer Portfolio Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NowAuto Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

Consumer Portfolio Services has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 73.50%. Given Consumer Portfolio Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Consumer Portfolio Services is more favorable than NowAuto Group.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats NowAuto Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NowAuto Group Company Profile

Consumer Automotive Finance Inc. operates as a retailer in the used vehicle market of the United States. It focuses primarily on the buy here/pay here segment of the independent used vehicle sales and finance market. The company sells approximately 2000 and newer model-year used vehicles and provides related financing through sale type leases. As of December 31, 2010, it had two retail locations in Arizona. The company was formerly known as NowAuto Group, Inc. Consumer Automotive Finance Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who might not be able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NowAuto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NowAuto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.