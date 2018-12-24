Nucleus Vision Price Reaches $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Nucleus Vision token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, CoinBene and Bitrue. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $12.99 million and $517,571.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,672,814,738 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BITBOX, WazirX, IDEX, Upbit, Koinex, Ethfinex, Zebpay, Binance, Bitrue, Bittrex, Huobi, Bitbns and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

