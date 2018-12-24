Oakworth Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.9% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,245,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,471,546,000 after buying an additional 174,333 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,038,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,505,150,000 after buying an additional 22,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,644,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,096,000 after buying an additional 27,153 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,335,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,721,677,000 after buying an additional 47,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,922,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,651,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $979.54 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $973.69 and a 12-month high of $1,273.89. The stock has a market cap of $702.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,301.81.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.35, for a total transaction of $10,383,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,903.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,199.89, for a total transaction of $29,997.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,189.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,435 shares of company stock valued at $96,605,436. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

