Oceanlab Achieves Market Cap of $312,732.00 (OCL)

Oceanlab (CURRENCY:OCL) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Oceanlab has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Oceanlab token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Oceanlab has a market cap of $312,732.00 and $1,349.00 worth of Oceanlab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oceanlab alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010081 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.37 or 0.02577810 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00152010 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00209980 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00013106 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000120 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00041630 BTC.

About Oceanlab

OCL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2017. Oceanlab’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,500,000 tokens. Oceanlab’s official Twitter account is @oceanlab_eu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oceanlab is /r/oceanlab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oceanlab’s official website is www.oceanlab.eu.

Buying and Selling Oceanlab

Oceanlab can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oceanlab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oceanlab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oceanlab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oceanlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oceanlab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.