Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) were down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 244,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 784,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

A number of analysts have commented on OCUL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $22.00 target price on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 133.73% and a negative net margin of 2,822.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin F. Hanley acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Bollag acquired 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $100,224.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $211,224 in the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 35.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 269,270 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter valued at $7,499,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter valued at $117,000. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. Its lead product candidates include DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation, allergic conjunctivitis, and dry eye diseases; and OTX-TP (travoprost insert) for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

