Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) will announce sales of $28.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.16 million to $28.75 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) reported sales of $19.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) will report full year sales of $102.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.82 million to $103.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $120.36 million, with estimates ranging from $118.52 million to $122.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD).

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $27.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

In other Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 4,096 shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $124,190.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark A. Semanie purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,830 shares of company stock worth $51,270 and sold 16,966 shares worth $511,691. Insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OLBK opened at $25.93 on Monday. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $422.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

About Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

