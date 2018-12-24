Open Platform Market Capitalization Achieves $1.17 Million (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One Open Platform token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Open Platform has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009284 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.56 or 0.02639794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024188 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00151605 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00205389 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000124 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00023935 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024001 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,114,139 tokens. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

